Faisalabad clinch Rising Punjab Games hockey, volleyball titles

LAHORE - Faisalabad division teams won the hockey and volleyball titles in the Rising Punjab Games 2024 here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday.

Faisalabad edged out Sargodha by 3-2 in the hockey final at the National Hockey Stadium while in volleyball championship, Faisalabad thrashed Gujranwala by 3-0, with the score being 25-17, 25-23, 25-12 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall. Advisor to CM Punjab on Sports Wa­hab Riaz awarded the winnerstrophy and a cash prize of Rs 2.5 million to Faisalabad hockey team while the runners-up Sargod­ha team pocketed Rs 1.5 million.

Talking to media at hockey championship, Wahab Riaz said that the top performing players in the Rising Punjab Games will be given Rs 70,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 30,000 stipends per month in three categories A, B and C. In the hockey final, Faisalabad opened their account in the 27th minute af­ter a hard struggle when Hassan scored a beautiful goal with his field effort.

Sargodha’s Rana Waleed responded in the very next minute when he netted a field goal to level the score at 1-1. Five minutes later, Faisalabad again took the lead when Naveed converted a penalty corner in the 33rd minute to make it 2-1. Faisalabad’s Abdullah Yousef strengthened his team’s position by scoring another field goal in the 39th minute to make the score 3-1. Both the teams attacked each other’s goals several times in the next 15 minutes, how­ever, Sargodha managed to reduce the goal deficit in the 55th minute when Basharat scored a field goal.

In the volleyball championship, Dr Asif Tufail awarded the winners trophy and cash prize of Rs 1.5 million to Faisalabad division volleyball team while the runners-up Gu­jranwala team got Rs 1 million cash prize.