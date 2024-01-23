Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Fashion show to promote Pakistani women artisans in Paris today

Agencies
January 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The Embassy of Pakistan in Paris is set to host a fashion show today (Tuesday) to promote Paki­stani women artisans and entrepreneurs. “Stay tuned for a magical fashion show happening at Pakistan Embassy Paris titled “Culture to Cou­ture” on January 23, in collaboration with Omar Mansoor and Kaarvan Crafts Foundation Paki­stan,” the embassy announced on its X account on Monday. The fashion show will feature intricate embroideries and techniques of rural women artisans and entrepreneurs from Pakistan on a clothing line designed by Omar Mansoor. Omar Mansoor is a London-based fashion designer who respects culture and heritage and recognizes cre­ativity as artisans’ strongest asset. Kaarvan Crafts Foundation is a non-profit company providing life skills to Pakistani rural women, has so far mobi­lized, trained and empowered more than 29,000 women in over 1,000 villages in 26 districts across Pakistan.

