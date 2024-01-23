February 8 will be day of victory of Nawaz, claims Kh Asif

SIALKOT - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Mu­hammad Asif has said that February 8 will be the day of victory of Nawaz Sharif.

He expressed these views at a work­er convention at Kamanwala in NA-70 constituency as the special guest.

The convention was organized by PML-N leader Hafiz Shahid Ghug. Kha­waja Muhammad Asif said that earlier there were oppositions and rivals in politics but there was politeness and people respected each other. “Then some people came who changed this culture. People should bury them with the power of their vote in such a way that their politics is buried for­ever,” he added.

The PML-N senior leader urged the youth to go door to door to apprise people of the development agenda of the party. “Youths are a valuable asset to the country and they should keep unity in their ranks. The PML-N is a symbol of development and prosper­ity and whenever it came to power, the city of Allama Iqbal witnessed unprecedented development. Vari­ous educational institutions, a women university and motorways were built in its tenure,” he added.

NA-70 candidate Chaudhry Ar­maghan Subhani, PP-46 candidate Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, PP-47 candi­date Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, City President Muhammad Rafiq Mu­ghal, former Sialkot Mayor Chaudhry Toheed Akhtar and Hafiz Shahid Ka­hag were also present.

DC REVIEWS ONGOING PROJECTS

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain on Monday visited Daska and reviewed development projects.

Assistant Commissioner Anwar Ali Kanju was also present while of­ficers of the Public Health Engineer­ing and the principal Divisional Pub­lic School (DPS) gave a briefing. The deputy commissioner said that 70% work of the extension project of Dur­bar Canal Bridge in Daska had been completed so far. The DC was also briefed by the principal Divisional Public School Daska. The deputy commissioner said that in view of the number of students, a new floor would be constructed in the existing building while there was also a plan to construct a new block. Meanwhile, DC Zulqarnain also visited Stadium Road sewerage project while 55% of the work had been completed. Simi­larly, drainage and tuff tiles project in Daska at a cost of 100 million rupees was also going on rapidly.