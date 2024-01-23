German train drivers’ union calls six-day strike

FRANKFURT - German train drivers will hold a six-day strike this week, the GDL union said, the longest walkout yet in an escalating row with Deutsche Bahn over pay and working hours. The strike is due to start at 2:00 am (0100 GMT) on Wednesday and last un­til 1700 GMT on Monday. For freight services, the stoppage is due to begin at 1700 GMT on Tues­day, GDL said in a state­ment in the early hours of Monday. Rail operator Deutsche Bahn accused the union of “acting ab­solutely irresponsibly”. It will be the fourth strike by GDL in recent months to push its de­mands for higher sala­ries to compensate for inflation, as well as for a reduced working week from 38 to 35 hours with no loss in wages. A three-day walkout ear­lier this month already caused travel chaos for thousands of passen­gers, with 80 percent of long-distance trains not running. GDL said it had decided to call a fresh strike because Deutsche Bahn had shown “no sign of a willingness to reach an agreement” with its “third and allegedly im­proved offer”. The union will hold an 11:30 am press conference to give further details, it said in a statement. Deutsche Bahn sharply criticised the renewed call to in­dustrial action, saying it had offered pay rises of up to 13 percent as well the option of reduc­ing the working week by one hour. “The GDL is ex­acerbating the conflict,” a spokesman said.