Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Gold rate dips by Rs600 per tola

January 23, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs600 and was sold at Rs215,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs215,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs514 to Rs184,071 from Rs184,585 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs168,731 from Rs169,203, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Associa­tion reported. The price of per tola and ten gram sil­ver remained stagnant at Rs2,600 and Rs2,2229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,042 from $2,050, the As­sociation reported.

