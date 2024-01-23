Gong ceremony held at PSX to mark amalgamation/merger of AEL into & with SlL

KARACHI - A gong ceremony was held at Pak­istan Stock Exchange (PSX) at its Lahore office to mark the merg­er/amalgamation of AEL Textiles Limited (AEL) with and into Sty­lers International Limited (SIL).

This was an important event for the capital market whereby AEL, a listed company which was for­merly an energy company, and SIL will combine the businesses and assets of both the companies as well as share capital of their mem­bers into one company for value addition for both the companies’ members. Subsequent to the completion of the merger/amal­gamation process and issuance of shares of SIL to registered mem­bers of AEL, the latter company will be dissolved and will be del­isted from PSX whereas SIL will instead stand listed thereupon.

Speaking about the merger/amalgamation of AEL with and into SIL, Farrukh H. Khan, MD & CEO PSX, stated, “I am very happy to welcome Stylers International Limited, part of the US Group, to PSX. Listing and becoming part of the public markets is a significant event in the life cycle of a company, enabling the company to be on a path of sustainable and exponen­tial growth. I congratulate Stylers International for this progressive development and for their listing on Pakistan Stock Exchange, wish them continuing success and look forward to welcoming their other group companies to PSX as well.”

CEO Stylers International, Hafiz Mustanser Ahmed, extend­ed gratitude to the regulatory authorities, the PSX team, and all stakeholders who have played a pivotal role in the successful listing process. In shedding light on Stylers International’s diver­sification and expansion strate­gies, Hafiz Mustanser provided detailed insights into the com­pany’s impressive denim apparel production annual capacity of 9 million pieces per anum, posi­tioning it as a significant player in the textile industry. He also intro­duced Project Sunshine, that is a state-of-the-art facility, located at Raiwind Chunian Road, Lahore. It has received the prestigious LEED Platinum certification, spanning an expansive 0.5 million square feet of civil construction area and 35 acres of land, the facility rep­resents a substantial investment, totaling 30 million USD.