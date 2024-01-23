Govt committed to support pharma sector: Nadeem Jan

LAHORE - Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan has emphasised the government’s proactive efforts to enhance support for the pharmaceutical industry, marking the commencement of a new phase with the establishment of a Pharma Park in Pakistan.

Addressing the ground breaking ceremony of two pharma units of Zenith Group of Companies at Sundar Industrial Estate, here on Monday, he expressed optimism that the production from these units would significantly elevate the country’s exports, underlining the government’s steadfast commitment to prioritising and enhancing export- driven initiatives.

Dr Nadeem Jan highlighted the initiation of a new era with the Pharma Park in Pakistan, emphasising that these units are set to commence Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) production within the next six months. He articulated that these initiatives aim to bolster local production, ensuring a steady supply of essential ingredients for pharmaceuticals within the country.

The minister emphasised that local production is poised to not only fulfil the country’s needs but also drive exports, anticipating a reduction in medicine prices. He highlighted the government’s comprehensive strategy to enhance the permanent supply of medicines, emphasising the imperative to boost the productive efficiency of pharmaceutical units through the adoption of modern technologies.

Dr Nadeem Jan affirmed that, in line with the government’s promotion policy, manufacturers of APIs are receiving support through avenues such as accessible loans, tax concessions, and technical assistance. He expressed confidence that this policy commitment would significantly elevate the country’s pharmaceutical industry.

He expressed his anticipation of inaugurating similar pharmaceutical development projects in Karachi in the coming days, as part of the Pharma Park initiative. These projects, he emphasised, will propel the country’s health sector toward self-reliance.

Dr Nadeem Jan reiterated the government’s determination to provide top-tier medical facilities, highlighting the current substantial drug imports and the ongoing practical efforts to achieve self-sufficiency in medicine production. He affirmed that the trajectory of development and prosperity for the nation would persist with an accelerated pace