Govt decides to conduct special audits of 3 energy sector entities

ISLAMABAD - To have a deep probe into the accounts of the state owned enterprises (SOEs) and to ensure transparency, the federal gov­ernment has decided to conduct special audits of three energy sector entities, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, a gas sec­tor entity, and two electricity distribution companies (Discos). The federal govern­ment has requested the Auditor General of Pakistan to conduct special audits of three energy sector SOEs, Sui Southern Gas Com­pany Limited (SSGC), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), and Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

The federal government has conveyed to the International Monetary Fund that three energy sector SOEs have been select­ed for carrying its special audit, said the IMF country report of Pakistan. The reason for the selection of SSGC, HESCO and PES­CO was due to their size and importance in their respective gas and power sectors, said the government. The decision of the special audit has been taken to increase transparency in these SOEs. It further said that SOEs are continuously audited by ex­ternal auditors and their audit reports are usually published, while the Auditor Gen­eral conducts the ‘compliance with author­ity’ audit of the accounts of SOEs.

The scope and terms of reference have been finalized and it is being planned to conduct the audit in the ongoing quarter (3rd Q) of the FY2023-24. The IMF has been further informed that to ensure that the SOEs that have come under the owner­ship of the newly-created Sovereign Wel­fare Fund (SWF) remain under the same high-quality governance structure as other SOEs (as provided for under the new SOE Act). The board has been further informed that the government will implement safe­guards to regulate SOE ownership func­tions, including appointment of SOE Board members, performance monitoring and evaluation, and financial oversight; ensure transparency and reporting requirements including auditing by Pakistan’s Audi­tor General; prohibit lending by the SWF to any other public bodies; implement transparency and accountability mecha­nisms, including the requirement for top SOE executives and Board members to file asset declarations; and ensure that SWF-owned SOEs’ public investment plans are integrated into the standard public invest­ment process, as with other SOEs.