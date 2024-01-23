Hanged man found in Islamabad mentally challenged: police

The federal capital's police said Monday that the person whose body was found hanging from a bridge in the federal capital was “metally ill”.

Islamabad police's statement comes after residents came across a body hanging from a bridge in Islamabad's Faisal Avenue area.

As per the initial reports, the body had been hanging unnoticed for several hours due to dense fog.

The deceased, from the documents retrieved from the body, has been identified as 30-year-old Umar Shaham, son of Umar Bahadur.

The victim is an Islamabad resident hailing from Mardan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the officer said.



Meanwhile, the police have said that further investigation is being carried out with the help of the family members over the incident which prima facie seems to be a suicide.

"A dead body hanging from a bridge, in an incident that seems to be suicide, was discovered within the Aabpara Police Station's jurisdiction [...] and the deceased has been shifted to the PIMS hospital," read the investigation officer's (IO) report.

Stressing that such deaths could be prevented if due attention is given to mental health, Islamabad police have urged the masses to keep an eye out on people suffering from mental health issues and report unusual activities on the '15' helpline.

Earlier in the day, Karachi police recovered five dead bodies of a family from an apartment in a multi-storey building located near Karachi’s Wireless Gate area.

As per the officials, the deceased identified as Syed Ahsan Raza Rizvi, committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope after killing his wife and three children inside his apartment.

The police also found a note left leading to a file saved on a laptop which revealed that the deceased chose, in his own words, the "easy option" owing to financial woes.

