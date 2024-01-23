Tuesday, January 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Harsh weathers

January 23, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

As the cold season descends on Pakistan, it brings along a number of issues that people around the country have to face, mostly to the people of KPK and Gilgit-Baltistan. The extreme cold becomes more than just a weath­er condition; it is often a forerun­ner of problems.

One prominent negative aspect is the strain on resources. Many families grapple with the chal­lenge of heating their home ade­quately, leading to discomfort as well as health problems. A sense of vulnerability can also be caused by the lack of warm food and oth­er necessities, particularly in iso­lated places where severe snow­fall may block off access.

The harsh weather conditions also pose a threat to transpor­tation and infrastructure, dis­rupting daily life and hindering the timely delivery of goods and services. Because marginalized communities suffer most signifi­cantly, this may worsen existing economic disparity.

72 undocumented Afghan families repatriate

Winter in Pakistan reveals the negative features of resource scar­city, infrastructure problems, and strained community ties that re­quire attention and assistance, even though it also has its mo­ments of beauty and resilience.

ISHAA SADIQ 

Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024