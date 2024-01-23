Harsh weathers

As the cold season descends on Pakistan, it brings along a number of issues that people around the country have to face, mostly to the people of KPK and Gilgit-Baltistan. The extreme cold becomes more than just a weather condition; it is often a forerunner of problems.
One prominent negative aspect is the strain on resources. Many families grapple with the challenge of heating their home adequately, leading to discomfort as well as health problems. A sense of vulnerability can also be caused by the lack of warm food and other necessities, particularly in isolated places where severe snowfall may block off access.
The harsh weather conditions also pose a threat to transportation and infrastructure, disrupting daily life and hindering the timely delivery of goods and services. Because marginalized communities suffer most significantly, this may worsen existing economic disparity.
Winter in Pakistan reveals the negative features of resource scarcity, infrastructure problems, and strained community ties that require attention and assistance, even though it also has its moments of beauty and resilience.
ISHAA SADIQ
Islamabad.