Harsh weathers

As the cold season descends on Pakistan, it brings along a number of issues that people around the country have to face, mostly to the people of KPK and Gilgit-Baltistan. The extreme cold becomes more than just a weath­er condition; it is often a forerun­ner of problems.

One prominent negative aspect is the strain on resources. Many families grapple with the chal­lenge of heating their home ade­quately, leading to discomfort as well as health problems. A sense of vulnerability can also be caused by the lack of warm food and oth­er necessities, particularly in iso­lated places where severe snow­fall may block off access.

The harsh weather conditions also pose a threat to transpor­tation and infrastructure, dis­rupting daily life and hindering the timely delivery of goods and services. Because marginalized communities suffer most signifi­cantly, this may worsen existing economic disparity.

Winter in Pakistan reveals the negative features of resource scar­city, infrastructure problems, and strained community ties that re­quire attention and assistance, even though it also has its mo­ments of beauty and resilience.

ISHAA SADIQ

Islamabad.