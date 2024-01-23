IBA organises ‘GreenEnovate Waste Conference’ to promote sustainable waste management solutions

KARACHI - The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi organized a one-day ‘GreenEnovate Waste Conference’, focusing on solid and liquid waste management in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP). The event took place at IBA City Campus, bringing together young innovators, industry experts and government officials to discuss sustainable solutions.
Dr Lalarukh Ejaz, Director, Center for Entrepreneurial Development (CED), IBA greeted the guests and presented an overview of the overwhelming response towards startup ideas for GreenEnovate Solid and Liquid Waste Management. A thorough screening process involving three stages evaluated 622 applications, leading to the selection of nine innovative ideas for the final pitches.
Syed Wasi Shah, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, graced the event as chief guest. He visited the exhibition area and appreciated the efforts of the exhibitors. Shah also delivered remarks on the significance of solid and liquid waste management and distributed awards to the winners. Esteemed guests included Irfan Ullah, Project Director Green Youth Movement (HEC); Mome Saleem, Program Specialist UNICEF; Abdul Qayoom Shaikh, Vice President Special Projects ENGRO Corp; Azfar Hussain, Project Director NIC Hyderabad; and Munib Ali Faridi, Environmental Policy Analyst Sindh. Almost 500 people attended the conference. The event featured a pitching session where young innovators presented their ideas on waste management. The keynote speech was delivered by Pakistani journalist and media development specialist, Afia Salam. A session with Ruth Gutierrez-Corley from CYCN provided insights into sustainable waste management practices. A panel discussion included experts from ENGRO, UNICEF, GEN U and NIC Hyderabad, discussing potential partnerships between youth and the private sector. The event concluded with Mr. Shah expressing his thoughts. IBA Karachi extends heartfelt gratitude to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) team, Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), the Commonwealth, UNICEF, IBA-CED team and the dedicated volunteers.