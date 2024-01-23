Tuesday, January 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IBA organises ‘GreenEnovate Waste Conference’ to promote sustainable waste management solutions

IBA organises ‘GreenEnovate Waste Conference’ to promote sustainable waste management solutions
PR
January 23, 2024
Business, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The Institute of Business Admin­istration (IBA), Karachi organized a one-day ‘GreenEnovate Waste Conference’, focusing on solid and liquid waste management in collaboration with Higher Edu­cation Commission (HEC) and Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP). The event took place at IBA City Campus, bringing togeth­er young innovators, industry ex­perts and government officials to discuss sustainable solutions.

Dr Lalarukh Ejaz, Director, Cen­ter for Entrepreneurial Devel­opment (CED), IBA greeted the guests and presented an overview of the overwhelming response to­wards startup ideas for GreenEno­vate Solid and Liquid Waste Man­agement. A thorough screening process involving three stages evaluated 622 applications, lead­ing to the selection of nine innova­tive ideas for the final pitches.

Syed Wasi Shah, Special Assis­tant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, graced the event as chief guest. He visited the ex­hibition area and appreciated the efforts of the exhibitors. Shah also delivered remarks on the sig­nificance of solid and liquid waste management and distributed awards to the winners. Esteemed guests included Irfan Ullah, Proj­ect Director Green Youth Move­ment (HEC); Mome Saleem, Pro­gram Specialist UNICEF; Abdul Qayoom Shaikh, Vice President Special Projects ENGRO Corp; Azfar Hussain, Project Director NIC Hyderabad; and Munib Ali Faridi, Environmental Policy Ana­lyst Sindh. Almost 500 people at­tended the conference. The event featured a pitching session where young innovators presented their ideas on waste management. The keynote speech was delivered by Pakistani journalist and me­dia development specialist, Afia Salam. A session with Ruth Guti­errez-Corley from CYCN provided insights into sustainable waste management practices. A panel discussion included experts from ENGRO, UNICEF, GEN U and NIC Hyderabad, discussing potential partnerships between youth and the private sector. The event con­cluded with Mr. Shah expressing his thoughts. IBA Karachi extends heartfelt gratitude to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) team, Prime Minister’s Youth Pro­gramme (PMYP), the Common­wealth, UNICEF, IBA-CED team and the dedicated volunteers.

72 undocumented Afghan families repatriate

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024