IBA organises ‘GreenEnovate Waste Conference’ to promote sustainable waste management solutions

KARACHI - The Institute of Business Admin­istration (IBA), Karachi organized a one-day ‘GreenEnovate Waste Conference’, focusing on solid and liquid waste management in collaboration with Higher Edu­cation Commission (HEC) and Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP). The event took place at IBA City Campus, bringing togeth­er young innovators, industry ex­perts and government officials to discuss sustainable solutions.

Dr Lalarukh Ejaz, Director, Cen­ter for Entrepreneurial Devel­opment (CED), IBA greeted the guests and presented an overview of the overwhelming response to­wards startup ideas for GreenEno­vate Solid and Liquid Waste Man­agement. A thorough screening process involving three stages evaluated 622 applications, lead­ing to the selection of nine innova­tive ideas for the final pitches.

Syed Wasi Shah, Special Assis­tant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, graced the event as chief guest. He visited the ex­hibition area and appreciated the efforts of the exhibitors. Shah also delivered remarks on the sig­nificance of solid and liquid waste management and distributed awards to the winners. Esteemed guests included Irfan Ullah, Proj­ect Director Green Youth Move­ment (HEC); Mome Saleem, Pro­gram Specialist UNICEF; Abdul Qayoom Shaikh, Vice President Special Projects ENGRO Corp; Azfar Hussain, Project Director NIC Hyderabad; and Munib Ali Faridi, Environmental Policy Ana­lyst Sindh. Almost 500 people at­tended the conference. The event featured a pitching session where young innovators presented their ideas on waste management. The keynote speech was delivered by Pakistani journalist and me­dia development specialist, Afia Salam. A session with Ruth Guti­errez-Corley from CYCN provided insights into sustainable waste management practices. A panel discussion included experts from ENGRO, UNICEF, GEN U and NIC Hyderabad, discussing potential partnerships between youth and the private sector. The event con­cluded with Mr. Shah expressing his thoughts. IBA Karachi extends heartfelt gratitude to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) team, Prime Minister’s Youth Pro­gramme (PMYP), the Common­wealth, UNICEF, IBA-CED team and the dedicated volunteers.