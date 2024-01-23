Tuesday, January 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IG Punjab ensuring steps for health welfare of police force

APP
January 23, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

Lahore   -   Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is ensuring regular measures for the health welfare of the police force and in continuation of which IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued more than 13 lakh rupees for the health welfare of police force. According to the details, 10 lakh rupees were given to Attock police’s constable Muhammad Ashfaq to pay the liver transplant expenses. Mianwali Head Constable Muhammad Ilyas was given Rs. 01 lakh for the treatment of disc problem. Constable Raja Nadeem Arif of Rawalpindi was given 01 lakh rupees for the treatment of diabetes and other disorders. 83 thousand 257 rupees were given to Constable Muhammad Awais of Police Training College Chung Lahore for payment of medical expenses.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024