IG Punjab ensuring steps for health welfare of police force

Lahore - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is ensuring regular measures for the health welfare of the police force and in continuation of which IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued more than 13 lakh rupees for the health welfare of police force. According to the details, 10 lakh rupees were given to Attock police’s constable Muhammad Ashfaq to pay the liver transplant expenses. Mianwali Head Constable Muhammad Ilyas was given Rs. 01 lakh for the treatment of disc problem. Constable Raja Nadeem Arif of Rawalpindi was given 01 lakh rupees for the treatment of diabetes and other disorders. 83 thousand 257 rupees were given to Constable Muhammad Awais of Police Training College Chung Lahore for payment of medical expenses.