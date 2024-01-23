IG Punjab for ensuring steps for health welfare of police force

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is ensuring regular measures for the health welfare of the police force and in continuation of which IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar issued more than 13 lakh rupees for the health welfare of police force. According to the details, 10 lakh rupees were given to Attock police’s constable Muhammad Ashfaq to pay the liver transplant expenses. Mianwali Head Constable Muhammad Ilyas was given Rs. 01 lakh for the treatment of disc problem. Constable Raja Nadeem Arif of Rawalpindi was given 01 lakh rupees for the treatment of diabetes and other disorders. 83 thousand 257 rupees were given to Constable Muhammad Awais of Police Training College Chung Lahore for payment of medical expenses. Langri Muhammad Ilyas of Special Branch was given 50 thousand rupees for the treatment of lung disease. IG Punjab released the above funds for medical financial assistance after the approval of the Welfare Management Committee. Meanwhile, Punjab Police arranged the rank pinning ceremony of new promoted officers who got promotions from DSP to SP rank at the Central Police Office. Additional Chief Secretary Home Mian Shakeel Ahmed was the chief guest of the event. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and ACS Home MianShakeel Ahmed pinned the ranks of SPs to newly promoted officers. DSPs including Nasir Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas Rana, Muhammad Javed Akhtar Jatoi, Waseem Akhtar and Azhar were among those promoted to SP. ACS Home Mian Shakeel Ahmed, while addressing the ceremony said that departmental promotion is an important milestone for any government employee. Promotion scrutiny in Police Service Pakistan and Pakistan Administrator Service cadres are very strict. Due to effective coordination with police leadership, various rules drafting, development schemes, driving licensing issuance, special initiative up-gradation of police stations were completed quickly during last year. Mian Shakeel Ahmed said that our coordination has been very good, beside it, we have received full support from the Chief Minister of Punjab. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the promoted officers and ordered them to perform their supervisory role more diligently. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that promotion to SPs rank is the most important promotion of the department where important supervisory responsibilities are assigned to the officers.