IHC rejects Imran plea to stay gifts, £190m graft cases trial in jail

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday reject­ed the PTI founder Imran Khan’s plea seeking an immediate stay order against his jail trial in the Toshakhana and the Al-Qadar Trust cases.

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Jus­tice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri conducted hearing of the Im­ran’s petitions against his jail trial notification in Toshkhana and Al-Qadir cases. He filed the peti­tions through his counsel Sardar Latif Khosa Advo­cate and cited the Chairman National Accountabil­ity Bureau (NAB) and others as respondents in the case. During the hearing, Justice Aamer said that any flaw in the trial against the former prime min­ister will be rectified. PTI’s counsel Shoaib Shaheen Advocate informed the court that the jail trial of the NAB cases is being conducted on a daily basis and 11 witnesses have recorded their statements.

Shaheen urged the court to issue an immediate stay order on the jail trials until the next hearing.

However, the IHC Chief Justice said that any fur­ther complaint would be heard at the next hear­ing and the federal government’s notification re­garding the jail trial will be examined if it is per the law or not. Shaheen requested the court to ask the additional attorney general to provide him a copy of the federal government’s notification is­sued for Imran’s jail trial. Later, the bench de­ferred the hearing of the case till today for further proceedings in this matter.