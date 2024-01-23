IHC summons officials over contempt; issues warrants

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned the Superinten­dent of Adiala Jail and the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Rawalpindi to appear before the court in per­son on Tuesday (today). The court has also issued non-bailable ar­rest warrants for record-keepers from the DC Rawalpindi office and Adiala Jail due to their absence.

In this matter, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar conducted a hearing on Monday in the contempt of court case against Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon. This is due to the prolonged de­tention of PTI leader Shehryar Khan Afridi under the Mainte­nance of Public Order (MPO) Or­dinance. The bench had already rejected his unconditional apol­ogy. The Court had previously or­dered the Record Keeper of Adia­la Jail Rawalpindi and the Record Keeper of the Deputy Commis­sioner’s office Rawalpindi to ap­pear before the bench with the relevant records. However, they did not appear before the Court today. Justice Sattar stated in his written order, “Let non-bailable warrants be issued for the pro­duction of both Record Keepers to appear before the Court to­morrow. The warrants shall be executed through the concerned Station House Officer.”

“Let the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, as well as the Super­intendent of Jail Rawalpindi, also appear in person tomorrow and satisfy the Court as to why penal proceedings should not be initiat­ed against them for failure to com­ply with the order of this Court dated 19.01.2024,” said the judge.

He also directed that the rel­evant Record Keeper from the Police Station Margalla, Islam­abad, produce the original re­cord of the letters, including the Request dated 16.05.2023 issued by the Station House Of­ficer, Police Station Margalla, Is­lamabad, Letter No.210/I Read­er dated 16.05.2023 issued by Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Saddar Zone, Islamabad, Letter No.1471/C dated 16.05.2023 issued by the Senior Superin­tendent of Police (Operations), Islamabad, Letter No. Nil dated 08.08.2023 issued by the Sta­tion House Officer, Police Station Margalla, Islamabad, Letter No. 3563-R DPO/C dated 08.08.2023 issued by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Saddar Zone, Is­lamabad, and Letter No.2378/C dated 08.08.2023 issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations), Islamabad.

The IHC bench further directed that the Station House Officer, Po­lice Station Margalla, Islamabad, ensure that the Record Keeper appears before the Court tomor­row. It added, “The Court will be­gin recording the evidence pre­sented by the learned Prosecutor tomorrow and will continue.” During the hearing, Advocate Shah Khawar, representing SP Ja­meel Zafar, requested to postpone the case hearing until the second week of February. However, Jus­tice Sattar insisted on hearing the case on a daily basis, stating, “The court will hear the case this week. It is a matter of documents; prepare for the case, and it will be concluded this week.