In reply to SC, ex-DG ISI denies influencing judiciary

January 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Former Director General ISI Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Ha­meed has vehemently denied allegations of influ­encing the judiciary in the case of the dismissal of former Islamabad High Court Judge Justice Shau­kat Aziz Siddiqui.

In a response submitted to the Supreme Court through Khawaja Harris Advocate here yester­day, Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed refuted the claim that Shaukat Aziz mentioned any alleged meeting be­fore the Judicial Council in his speech.

The reply emphasized that the alleged meeting’s request made by Shaukat Aziz was unequivocally rejected, and General (retd) Faiz Hameed asserted that he never contacted Shaukat Aziz.

In the broader context of the case, former Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, Justice (R) An­war Kasi, also submitted a response rejecting the allegations made by Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui. Briga­dier (retd) Irfan Ramey’s reply was also present­ed, where he denied the accusations and meetings put forward by Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

Justice (R) Anwar Kasi asserted that no secret agency attempted to influence during his tenure. The response highlighted the need for Shaukat Siddiqui to provide any material supporting the allegations, but none was provided.

