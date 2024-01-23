IPP women activists campaign for Maryam, Aleem in NA-119, PP-149

LAHORE - A significant number of women activists hailing from NA-119 and PP- 149 enthusiastically took charge of Maryam Nawaz’s election campaign for the National Assembly seat and Abdul Aleem Khan’s campaign for the Provincial Assembly on Monday. Conducting a door-to-door campaign, these dedicated women activists, affiliated with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), mobilized female voters and effectively communicated Abdul Aleem Khan’s message. They also organized corner meetings within the constituency, intensifying their door-to-door outreach. Throughout the campaign, the women expressed their sentiments, portraying Abdul Aleem Khan as the “Maseeha” (Messiah) and savior of the area, having served the people for two decades. They acknowledged the pivotal role played by the Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation in providing essential services, such as cooking facilities, and felt a moral obligation to repay his generosity by actively participating in the campaign. Participants in the corner meetings emphasized that February 8 would mark the victory of Abdul Aleem Khan, considering him the guarantee of a bright future for the area. They pledged to cast their votes for him to secure their future from darkness and hardship. Engaging in door-to-door interactions, the women diligently conveyed Abdul Aleem Khan’s message to voters and urged them to support him at the polls. Separately, in a special ceremony, Pir Jamaat Ali Shah from Darbar Hazrat Shah Gada offered prayers specifically for Abdul Aleem Khan, the President of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and the candidate for PP 149, wishing him brilliant success in the upcoming elections.