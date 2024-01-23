Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Islamabad police cracks down on tinted car windows

Staff Reporter
January 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police, under the leadership of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sar­fraz Virk, has intensified its crackdown on vehicles with black paper and tinted glass­es. Special squads, formed as per the directives of Is­lamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, are actively tak­ing action against such vio­lators within the capital. In line with the mission to en­force a zero tolerance policy, the Islamabad Capital Police aims to emphasize the moral responsibility of spreading awareness about road safety while rigorously implement­ing traffic laws. Officials of the Islamabad capital police have undergone compre­hensive training through seminars, emphasizing pro­fessional conduct in their in­teractions with citizens. The appeal to citizens is crucial, urging them to play an active role in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic on roads. Com­pliance with traffic rules is not only a legal obligation but also a matter of respon­sible citizenship.

Staff Reporter

