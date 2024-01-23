Islamabad police cracks down on tinted car windows

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police, under the leadership of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, has intensified its crackdown on vehicles with black paper and tinted glasses. Special squads, formed as per the directives of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, are actively taking action against such violators within the capital. In line with the mission to enforce a zero tolerance policy, the Islamabad Capital Police aims to emphasize the moral responsibility of spreading awareness about road safety while rigorously implementing traffic laws. Officials of the Islamabad capital police have undergone comprehensive training through seminars, emphasizing professional conduct in their interactions with citizens. The appeal to citizens is crucial, urging them to play an active role in ensuring the smooth flow of traffic on roads. Compliance with traffic rules is not only a legal obligation but also a matter of responsible citizenship.