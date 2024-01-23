Israeli forces storm hospital as Khan Younis hit by bloodiest fighting of 2024

GAZA/DOHA/JERUSALEM - Israeli forces, advancing deep into western Khan Younis in Gaza’s bloodiest fighting so far in January, stormed one hospital and put anoth­er under siege on Monday, cutting the wounded off from trauma care, Palestinian officials said.

Troops advanced for the first time into the al-Mawasi district near the Mediterranean Coast, west of Khan Younis, the main city in southern Gaza. There, they stormed the Al-Khair hospital and were arresting medical staff, Gaza health ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qidra told me­dia. There was no immediate word from Israel on the situation at the hospital. The military spokesper­son’s office had no comment.

Qidra said at least 50 people were killed overnight in Khan Younis, while the sieges of medical facilities meant dozens of dead and wounded were beyond the reach of rescuers.

“The Israeli occupation is prevent­ing ambulance vehicles from moving to recover bodies of martyrs and the wounded from western Khan You­nis,” he said. The Palestinian Red Crescent said tanks had surround­ed another Khan Younis hospital, al-Amal, headquarters of the rescue agency, which had lost contact with staff there.

“We are deeply worried about what is happening around our hos­pital,” said Tommaso Della Longa, spokesperson for the Internation­al Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

“Ambulances cannot go in or out and we cannot provide any emer­gency health care to people in the area.” Israel says Hamas fighters op­erate from in and around hospitals, which Hamas and medical staff deny.

“Hamas embeds its operation within and under hospitals and oth­er medical facilities,” said Elad Goren of COGAT, the Israeli defence minis­try branch that coordinates with the Palestinians. “A particular effort led by a dedicated team has been put on making sure that civilians have access to medical care.” Residents said the bombardment from air, land and sea was the most intense in the southern sector of Gaza since the war began in October. Video filmed from afar showed scattered civil­ians wandering around a ghost city, crowded with tents with abandoned laundry flapping on lines, as gunfire rattled and smoke rose into the sky.

Israel launched an offensive last week to capture Khan Younis, which it now says is the principal head­quarters of the Hamas militants re­sponsible for the Oct. 7 attacks on southern Israel that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.