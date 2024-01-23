Japan says ‘possibility’ Moon lander power can be restored

TOKYO - Japan switched off its Moon lander almost three hours after a historic touchdown to allow for a pos­sible recovery of the craft when the sun hits its solar panels, the space agency said Monday. With its unmanned Smart Lander for In­vestigating Moon (SLIM) mission -- dubbed “Moon Sniper” for the craft’s precision landing capabili­ties -- Japan became the fifth coun­try to achieve a soft lunar landing. But after the touchdown at 20 minutes past midnight on Satur­day (1520 GMT Friday), the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) could not confirm that the lightweight craft’s solar batteries were generating power. Before turning the lander off remotely, mission control was able to receive technical and image data from its descent, and from the lunar sur­face. “We’re relieved and begin­ning to get excited after confirming a lot of data has been obtained,” JAXA said Monday in a statement, adding that “according to the te­lemetry data, SLIM’s solar cells are facing west”. “If sunlight hits the Moon from the west in the future, we believe there’s a possibility of power generation, and we’re cur­rently preparing for restoration,” it said. SLIM is one of several new lu­nar missions launched by govern­ments and private firms, 50 years after the first human Moon land­ing. JAXA said it had disconnected SLIM’s battery just before 3:00 am (1800 GMT Friday) when it had 12 percent power remaining, “in or­der to avoid a situation where the restart (of the lander) would be hampered”. The agency is now car­rying out a detailed analysis of the data, to help determine whether the craft achieved the goal of arriv­ing within 100 metres (330 feet) of its intended landing spot. The mission was aiming for a crater where the Moon’s mantle, the usu­ally deep inner layer beneath its crust, is believed to be exposed on the surface. By analysing the rocks there, JAXA had hoped to shed light on the mystery of the Moon’s pos­sible water resources -- key to build­ing bases there one day as possible stopovers on the way to Mars. Two probes detached successfully, one with a transmitter and another de­signed to trundle around the lunar surface beaming images to Earth. This shape-shifting mini-rover, slightly bigger than a tennis ball, was co-developed by the firm behind the Transformer toys.