Javed Hashmi throws weight behind PTI-backed candidate

MULTAN - Senior politician Javed Hashmi Monday an­nounced stepping out of the election race and with­drawing in favour of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Aamir Dogar, who will contest the February 8 polls from NA-149 constit­uency. “I am throwing my political weight behind the Tehreek-e-Insaf and Imran Khan and withdrawing from the elections,” Hash­mi, who has been a part of the PTI and its arch-rival Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said in a post on X, formerly Twit­ter. The seasoned politician was set to contest the polls from Multan’s constitu­ency as an independent candidate, and his with­drawal might help the PTI, whose candidates are also contesting on different symbols after their iconic ‘bat’ symbol was stripped of. Hashmi had won twice from NA-149 in 2008 on the PML-N’s ticket and in 2013 on the PTI ticket. However, after leaving the PTI, he relinquished the seat and in a by-election in 2014, Dogar defeated him. In 2018 as well, he had decided against running in elections. While he has close ties with the PML-N, Hashmi said he stands with PTI founder Imran Khan as he and his party were fac­ing testing times. “When Imran Khan was the ‘blue-eyed’, I stood by Nawaz Sharif.” The senior politi­cian said the cipher case against top PTI leaders — Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi — was baseless. “I know Shah Mahmood Qureshi; he’s not a traitor.”