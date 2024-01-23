Kashmir and Justice

Advocate Nasir Qadri, Execu­tive Director, ‘Legal Forum for Kashmir’ (LFK) has docu­mented and analyzed India’s insti­tutionalized and systematic discrimination against Kashmiris within the framework of the defi­nition of Genocide and ethnic cleansing under international law. It has further analyzed the laws, policies and practices which have been newly introduced as the transitional phase of settler colo­nialism to change the demography of Muslim dominated region. Fur­thermore, it has documented spe­cific repressive measures against the selected individuals, serious human rights violations and crimes under international law, committed against the Civilian population with the intent to maintain this system of colonial domination.

We know that in particular the minimum standards for the respect of the most fundamental rights and dignity of detainees are absent in Kashmir. More shockingly, India has passed a series of laws that empower its 900,000 military and paramilitary forces to act against the people of Kashmir in violation of international standards. In this context, India has legalized arbi­trary arrest, wanton destruction of property and has given its soldiers the right to conduct searches with­out warrant. Ignoring the applica­tion of international humanitarian law. India claims that the Kashmiri defenders are separatist and ‘mil­itants’ and has granted its armed personnel ‘shoot-to-kill’ powers against the people of Kashmir.

Some of these laws clearly vio­late international standards.

‘Jammu & Kashmir Public Safe­ty Act’ (PSA) enables the Indi­an military and paramilitary forc­es in Kashmir to detain civilians for up to one year without trial or due process for a wide variety of reasons, including the exercise of free speech. For example, un­der this act, an individual whose child has been murdered by In­dian army and speaks out public­ly against India’s campaign of ter­ror can be detained for up to one year without trial for endangering ‘public safety.’ Also, under this act an individual who produces pam­phlets or newsletters that advo­cates the implementation of the United Nations resolutions calling for a plebiscite in Kashmir can also be arrested and detained without formal charge or due process.

In disturbed areas the army and paramilitary forces are grant­ed sweeping powers of arrest and search without warrants under 54 (a) of the Armed Forces (J&K) Spe­cial Powers Act, (AFSPA) 1990. Section 4 (a) of this act grants the army and the paramilitary forces in ‘disturbed areas’ broadly defined powers to shoot to kill in the fol­lowing terms: I quote: “If… it is nec­essary so to do the maintenance of public order…fire upon or other­wise use force, even to the causing of death against any person who is acting in contravention of any law or order for the time being in force in the disturbed area prohibiting the assembly of five or more per­sons or the carrying of weapons or things capable of being used as weapons or of fire arms, ammuni­tion or explosive substances.”

For any of the above actions, ar­ticle 7 of the act titled ‘protection of persons acting in good faith un­der this act’ holds that ‘no prosecu­tions, suit or other legal proceed­ings shall be instituted…against any person in respect of anything done or purported to be done in exer­cise of the powers conferred by this act. This means that any member of the armed forces who conducts the above-described human rights vi­olations. – summary executions of unarmed civilians, burning down homes and villages, torture and ar­bitrary arrest – can do so with com­plete immunity from prosecution.

Masarat Aalam Bhat, Chair­man, All Parties Hurriyat Confer­ence has been-arrested under PSA. He is a political prisoner who has spent 26 years in Indian jails. He is in jail not because he is guilty of a crime but because he believes that the people of Kashmir should be free to decide their own future in accordance with the pledge ex­tended to them under the author­ity of the United Nations Security Council. The Indian government has kept Aalam in jail for decades on more than 30 charges but never convicted him of a single one.”

Mohammad Yasin Mali, one of the most recognizable leaders of Kashmir was arrested under UAPA and was sentenced to life impris­onment. If Yasin Malik is a terror­ist as India has charged him, then how to explain the eagerness of a person no less important than then the prime minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh to urge Malik during an official meeting on Feb­ruary 17, 2006, to help initiate a peaceful negotiation for the reso­lution of Kashmir dispute. Dr. Man­mohan Singh sought the meeting with Malik because of non-vio­lent ideology that Yasin Malik was pursing since 1994. Ambassador Kuldip Nayyar, former Indian High Commissioner to the United King­dom, wrote in Redfiff.com on Au­gust 7, 1999, “The first militant, Yasin Malik, who raised his gun at a public meeting in the heart of Srinagar, has turned nonviolent and vegetarian. Now he is a fol­lower of Mahatma Gandhi.”

Asiya Andrabi, Chairperson, Dukhtaran-e-Millat was lodged under PSA more than 20 times. Then arrested under UAPA since 2018. Her husband, Dr. Muham­mad Qasim Fakto, an educator and a scholar, is serving life imprison­ment. He has already spent more than 30 years in Indian jails.

These laws violate articles 9 and 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (IC­CPR). It also contravenes the prin­ciples of the United Nations which states that ‘a person shall not be kept in detention without being given an effective opportunity to be heard promptly by a judicial or other authority.’ Under Princi­ple 17, it is stated that ‘A detained person shall be entitled to have the assistance of a legal counsel,’ and under principle 18 that ‘A de­tained or imprisoned person shall be entitled to communicate and consult with his legal counsel.’

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai

The writer is the Secretary General of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum. He can be reached at gnfai2003@yahoo.com.