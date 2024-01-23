Lahore police intensify crackdown on illegal arms, display

LAHORE - In the run-up to the 2024 general elections, Lahore police is intensifying its crackdown on law-breaking and nefarious elements. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana revealed that 808 cases involving illegal weapons and 19 of weapon display have been registered. Highlighting the recent successes, Kamyana stated, “This month alone, our operations have yielded 16 Kalashnikovs, 49 rifles, 28 guns, 685 pistols, and 6174 bullets confiscated from individuals in possession of illegal weapons. Additionally, two Kalashnikovs, 5 rifles, and 17 pistols were recovered.” The CCPO emphasized the broader scope of the crackdown, stating, “In tandem with these efforts, we have registered 194 cases for Sound Act violations, 313 cases under the Tenancy Act, and 147 cases related to firing.” Reiterating the commitment to a zero-tolerance policy, Kamyana asserted, “Lahore Police remains resolute in its stance against those harboring illegal weapons. Our proactive measures will persist, ensuring Lahore’s safety from anti- social elements.” He instructed the continuation of search operations citywide and urged legal action against individuals possessing unlicensed weapons.