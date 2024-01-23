Lahore Shalimar, Lions claim victories in LRCA U13 Championship

LAHORE - The LRCA U13 Champion­ship witnessed impressive performances as Lahore Shalimar and Lahore Lions secured victories in their respective matches here at two different venues. In a high-scoring encounter at Ittefaq LRCA Ground, La­hore Shalimar outplayed Lahore Eagles by 31 runs. Electing to bat first, Shali­mar amassed a formidable total of 232/3 in 35 overs, led by Mohsin Ali’s splendid 77-run knock. Ali Raza Saif and M Ahyan struck 43 and 41* runs, respectively. M Ayan from Eagles managed to claim a wicket. Chasing the target, Eagles managed 201/3, with notable innings from Wasay Samar (50), Matti ur Rehman (43), and Faizan Rasool (41*). Shali­mar’s bowlers M Bilal and Ali Haris each took a wicket. Mohsin Ali was named play­er of the match. Meanwhile, at LCCA Ground, Lahore Li­ons edged Lahore Thunders by 4 wickets. Thunders, bat­ting first, were restricted to 133 all out in 29 overs, with Shahzeb Shah Din top-scoring with an unbeaten 36. Lions’ bowlers Falak Sher (3/16), Nofel Aman (3/30), and Muhammad Raza (2/34) bowled well. In the chase, Lions reached the target in 31 overs for the loss of four wickets, thanks to Muhammad Alyan’s 47 and M Shahbaz Ali’s 42. M Yamin Khan of Thunders picked up 2/33. Falak Sher and M Alyan were named joint players of the match.