Liberia to swear in Boakai as president

MONROVIA - Joseph Boakai will be sworn in as Liberia’s president on Monday following his election victory over former football star George Weah, with the chal­lenge of tackling pov­erty and corruption.

The 79-year-old nar­rowly beat former Bal­lon d’Or winner Weah in November’s run-off poll with 50.64 percent of the votes to 49.36 percent. He will be sworn in for a six-year term during a ceremo­ny in parliament in the capital Monrovia from 10:00 am (1000 GMT) in the presence of sev­eral foreign leaders and diplomatic delegations.

Boakai has 40 years of political experience already behind him.

He was vice-presi­dent from 2006 to 2018 under Liberia’s first woman president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, before being soundly beaten by Weah in the 2017 election. November’s poll in the West African country was peaceful in a region that has seen a succession of military coups in recent years in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Niger.

But the small nation of five million has been plagued with corrup­tion, high levels of pov­erty and a weak justice system, after years of civil war and an Ebola outbreak. Impunity related to crimes com­mitted during those civil wars is another un­resolved issue. Boakai aligned himself with local barons during his election campaign, in­cluding former warlord Prince Johnson.

Johnson, who enjoys strong support in the northeastern Nimba County, backed Weah in 2017. Johnson was also famously seen drinking a beer in a video while his men tortured to death former president Sam­uel Doe. He has nomi­nated one of his associ­ates, Jeremiah Koung, as Boakai’s vice-president. Johnson himself is under US sanctions.