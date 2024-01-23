LRH carries out free cornea transplant of 20 patients

PESHAWAR - Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in a successful series of free cornea operations during the last two months helped 20 patients get their eyesight back.

According to the spokesman of LRH Muhammad Asim, free corneal transplant was done by ophthalmology unit which normally cost Rs200,000 or more.

Corneal Specialist Dr Fazal Hanan and his team worked on the project and carried out the operations of selected deserving patients including youth and women from different districts of the province.

Dr Fazal Hanan said that some of the patients were completely blind, while some of them had lost their sight due to an injury or an eye disease.

He expressed gratitude to the hospital administration for the support, adding that such operations would also be done free of charge in the future as well.