A magnitude 7 earthquake jolted northwestern China on Monday, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicenter of the quake was the town of Aykol near the border between Kyrgyzstan and China, hitting at 1809GMT, said the US government agency.

The quake was a depth of 13 kilometers (8.07 miles), it added.

The tremor was also felt across the Central Asian republics of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan.

No damage or causalities have been reported so far.