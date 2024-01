ATT OCK - Former State Minister Malik Amin Aslam expressed his unwavering commitment to the rights of the people of Attock during a corner meeting in Dhok Peshawari. He emphasized that the struggle for Attock’s rights is akin to worship and expressed hope for a favourable court decision.

Despite not holding an elected position, Amin Aslam asserted that he has not forgotten Attock, utilizing his ministerial role to advocate for the region.