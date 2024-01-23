Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Man ends life after killing wife, three children in Karachi

Victim Ahsan admits in confession letter that he is taking this extreme step due to loss of business

Our Staff Reporter
January 23, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -  A man committed suicide after kill­ing his wife and three children on Monday in the Falaknaz apartment in Karachi.

According to a police spokesper­son, the police swiftly reached the spot after the incident was reported and recovered the confession letter.

A man named Syed Ahsan Raza has admitted in a confession letter that he is taking this extreme step due to the loss of the business.

The police recovered the pistol from the incident and took both the letter and the pistol into custody. The rescue officials reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported, and the bodies are being shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem.

The police registered a case and started further investigation.

Our Staff Reporter

