Minister emphasises health security as fundamental right of citizens

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram highlighted the significance of health security as a fundamental right for every Pakistani citizen and commended the coordination between the federal government and Punjab for improved health facilities. Addressing the National Action Plan for Health Security Provincial Operational Planning Workshop on Monday, he acknowledged the economic impact of the 2019 pandemic and emphasized the need to fill gaps in the health sector. He urged the promotion of evidence-based studies and improvements in the reporting system. He aligned with Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi’s vision for revamping over a hundred government hospitals. Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir affirmed the commitment of the entire Punjab Cabinet to enhance public convenience.

GOVT COMMITTED TO SUPPORT PHARMA SECTOR: NADEEM JAN

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan has emphasized the government’s proactive efforts to enhance support for the pharmaceutical industry, marking the commencement of a new phase with the establishment of a Pharma Park in Pakistan. Addressing the ground breaking ceremony of two pharma units of Zenith Group of Companies at Sundar Industrial Estate, here on Monday, he expressed optimism that the production from these units would significantly elevate the country’s exports, underlining the government’s steadfast commitment to prioritizing and enhancing export-driven initiatives. Dr. Nadeem Jan highlighted the initiation of a new era with the Pharma Park in Pakistan.