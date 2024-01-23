Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Minister highlights health security significance

January 23, 2024
Lahore  -  Caretaker Punjab Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram highlighted the significance of health security as a fundamental right for every Pakistani citizen and commended the coordination between the federal government and Punjab for improved health facilities.

Addressing the National Action Plan for Health Security Provincial Operational Planning Workshop on Monday, he acknowledged the economic impact of the 2019 pandemic and emphasized the need to fill gaps in the health sector. He urged the promotion of evidence- based studies and improvements in the reporting system. He aligned with Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi’s vision for revamping over a hundred government hospitals.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir affirmed the commitment of the entire Punjab Cabinet to enhance public convenience.

Caretaker Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan expressed satisfaction in participating in the workshop, which he also chaired.

