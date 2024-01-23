Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Mohsin Naqvi set to helm PCB following Zaka Ashraf’s resignation

Staff Reporter
January 23, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi is poised to be nominated as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The decision awaits formal approval from the PCB’s Patron-in-Chief, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul- Haq Kakar. Upon receiving the Premier’s endorse­ment, Naqvi is expected to succeed Zaka Ashraf as the chairman of the PCB Management Committee in the Board of Governors. Expressing his readiness to take on this pivotal role, Naqvi shared his vision with the media. “My focus will be on addressing the current challenges and im­plementing crucial reforms to elevate Pakistan cricket,” he said. This announcement follows the resignation of Zaka Ashraf, who stepped down from his position as the chairman of the PCB Management Committee last Friday. Ashraf, 72, who became a member of the PCB’s Board of Governors on July 6 and subsequently took over as Chairman from Najam Sethi, voiced his con­cerns during his resignation at a committee meeting. “I endeavored to improve cricket, but under these cir­cumstances, it is untenable to continue,” he remarked, leaving the decision for his successor in the hands of the Prime Minister.

Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

