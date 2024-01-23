Tuesday, January 23, 2024
MoU signed to enhance capacity in cardiac surgery of CHQ

Our Staff Reporter
January 23, 2024
QUETTA  -  A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between Civil Hospital Quetta (CHQ), Bank Al-Falah Quetta and Taraqi Foundation on Monday to enhance capacity in Cardiac Surgery Department Civil Hospital Quetta. Balochistan Caretaker Finance Minister Amjad Rashid, Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan, Additional Secretary Health Arif Khan, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Rasool Zehri and Section Officer Riasat also participated in the signing ceremony of the MoU. MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr Ishaq Panizi, Director Finance Development Foundation Jahanzeb and Regional Head of Bank Al-Falah Sanaullah signed the memorandum of understanding according to the agreement Bank Al-Falah Department of Cardiac Surgery beds, Under the accord, it will provide medical machinery and complete surgery kits for cardiac surgery patients. The Department of Cardiac Surgery would also be responsible for the design and decoration of the building.

Secretary Health Abdullah Khan said that we hoped that Civil Hospital Quetta, Bank Al- Falah and Tarqi Foundation would continue to work together for excellence in healthcare and patient service across Balochistan.

He said that Civil Hospital Quetta, Bank Al-Falah and Taraqi Foundation Balochistan have one goal to provide free, quality treatment and healthcare facilities to poor patients. The vision of the Balochistan Health Department is to provide health facilities and promote primary care throughout Balochistan, he said and added that by building an effective primary health care system, several health problems could be addressed and treated early, this could reduce the risk of future complications.

