Multan’s Noor gets 4-wicket haul in fifth round of National Women’s T20

LAHORE - Lahore, Quetta and Multan registered wins in the fifth round of matches of the National Women’s T20 Tournament, which saw action unfold at three venues across Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, aided by Bismah Maroof’s undefeated half-century, Lahore won a close encounter against Karachi as the former secured the game by just nine runs. At Ayub Park Ground, Tuba Hassan’s all-round efforts allowed Quetta a comfortable win against Peshawar. In Islamabad, Multan inflicted a seven-wicket defeat over Rawalpindi, on the back of a four-wicket haul by Noor-ul-Iman and an unbeaten half-century by Gull Feroza.
Multan opted to field first after winning the toss against Rawalpindi. Rawalpindi were bundled out for 110 in 19.4 overs with Aima Saleem scoring 27, Hamna Bilal 26 and Aliya Riaz 18. Noor-ul-Iman bowled brilliantly for Multan and clinched 4 wickets for 15 and Ayesha Bilal bagged 2-17. In return, Multan could score 114-3 in 19.3 overs. Gull Feroza top-scored with unbeaten 61 while Gull Rukh hammered 28. Tania Saeed took 1-13 and Fajar Naved 1-22.