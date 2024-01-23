Multan’s Noor gets 4-wicket haul in fifth round of National Women’s T20

LAHORE - Lahore, Quetta and Multan registered wins in the fifth round of matches of the National Women’s T20 Tourna­ment, which saw action unfold at three venues across Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

At Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Sta­dium, aided by Bismah Maroof’s undefeated half-century, Lahore won a close encounter against Karachi as the former secured the game by just nine runs. At Ayub Park Ground, Tuba Has­san’s all-round efforts allowed Quetta a comfortable win against Peshawar. In Islamabad, Multan inflicted a seven-wicket defeat over Rawalpindi, on the back of a four-wicket haul by Noor-ul-Iman and an unbeaten half-century by Gull Feroza.

Multan opted to field first after winning the toss against Rawal­pindi. Rawalpindi were bundled out for 110 in 19.4 overs with Aima Saleem scoring 27, Hamna Bilal 26 and Aliya Riaz 18. Noor-ul-Iman bowled brilliantly for Multan and clinched 4 wickets for 15 and Ayesha Bilal bagged 2-17. In return, Multan could score 114-3 in 19.3 overs. Gull Feroza top-scored with unbeaten 61 while Gull Rukh hammered 28. Tania Saeed took 1-13 and Fa­jar Naved 1-22.