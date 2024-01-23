Naeem says Pakistan’s progress linked with development of Karachi

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the available lot of political parties approach Karachi for election­eering only, whereas the JI owns the megalopolis and believes that the progress of Pakistan is linked with the development of Karachi.

The JI leader expressed these views while ad­dressing various political gatherings in his con­stituencies. He also inaugurated multiple election offices. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement are two sides of the same coin and the Pakistan Mus­lim League – Nawaz has nothing to do with Karachi and Karachiites.

Engr Naeemur Rehman declared that all the three parties are responsible for fraudulently slashing the population of Karachi to half and de­priving Karachiites of the K-4 water supply project — forcing them to face acute water crises.

It is only the JI that has been fighting the case of Karachi and Karachiites, he said, vowing that the JI would follow its vision to develop Karachi in order to develop Pakistan. He said that the Tarazo (scale) has become the symbol of change in Karachi. He ap­pealed Karachiites to vote and support the JI’s sym­bol on February 8 and reject the parties that have ruined the mega city and plundered its resources. During his visit, the JI leader was warmly welcomed by the local residents and notables. The elders of several communities, during interaction with Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, expressed their trust in the JI’s leadership and acknowledged the services for the city and citizens. Hafiz Naeemur Rehman also as­sured them of full cooperation and struggle in and outside assemblies for the sake of progress and de­velopment of Karachi. The JI leader also visited a Bohri mosque and the community office. He shared his views about the future of Karachi with them.