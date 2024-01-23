Naqvi directs early completion of Band Road project

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has intensified efforts to ensure the timely completion of the “Controlled Access Corridor Band Road Project”.

The Chief Minister conducted a comprehensive inspection of the project, spanning 8 kilometres. Assessing various locations, he noted that 55 percent of Package 2 (Babu Sabu to Sagian) and 74 percent of Package One (Sagian to Niazi Chowk) have been successfully executed.

During the inspection, Chief Minister Naqvi closely monitored the ongoing work on Package Two and Package One, emphasizing the need to expedite the construction process. He specifically directed the acceleration of Package Two’s progress, urging the deployment of additional labour for prompt completion. Chief Minister Naqvi directed the completion of asphalt work on both packages by the first week of February, emphasising the utilization of all available resources to open the corridor for traffic.

Chairing a meeting at the Sagian site office, Mohsin Naqvi received a detailed briefing on the project’s status. He urged contractors to intensify their efforts, ensuring a swift conclusion to the project. Commissioner/DG LDA and contractors provided updates on the project’s progress during the meeting. Provincial Minister Housing Azfar Ali Nasir, Secretary Housing, Secretary Communication and Works, CCPO Lahore, CTO Lahore, Chairman Punjab Institute of Cardiology Board Dr. Farqad Alamgir, Chief Engineer LDA, MD Wasa, and other relevant officials were present there.

CM inspects LGH, Children Hospital upgradation

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to complete the upgradation work of emergency and wards of Children Hospital Lahore without delay to ensure its opening next week.

While conducting a nocturnal inspection of the hospital’s different sections in severe cold, he commended the renovation quality of counters and wards and directed to improve the front portion of the emergency. He also instructed the installation of aesthetically pleasing paintings on the walls of the wards for the young patients.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the sluggish progress of the upgradation work at the emergency block of Lahore General Hospital (LGH), the CM voiced concern over the inadequate labour force. He ordered an increase in the number of labourers to expedite the pace of the ongoing upgradation. Additionally, he mandated the establishment of a reception counter near the entrance of LGH’s emergency for the convenience of patients and their attendants.

Highlighting the urgency of completing the upgradation work within the specified time frame, the CM stressed concerted efforts in this regard. Notably, this marks the first instance of improving medical facilities in over 110 hospitals in Punjab. The ongoing upgradation, covering an extensive area of over six lakh square feet in hospitals, is progressing swiftly, thanks to the dedicated teamwork. The CM expressed optimism that the upgradation of hospitals would be concluded promptly, ushering in improved healthcare facilities for the benefit of patients.

C&W and health departments’ secretaries briefed about the upgrading work of both hospitals.

Provincial ministers Javed Akram, Jamal Nasir, commissioner and others were present.

CM visits Safari Zoo, inspects upgradation

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced an acceleration of the Safari Zoo’s upgrade, introducing sharks, new animals, and birds.

During a comprehensive visit to the Safari Zoo here on Monday, the chief minister personally inspected ongoing upgrade work throughout the park.

Inspecting the construction of the information centre and designated areas for tigers, birds, and other animals, the CM directed the swift completion of the waterfall and associated tasks. He also examined the in-progress salt range and emphasised making the Safari Zoo Park entrance attractive and world-class. The Chief Minister revealed plans to launch a Night Safari at the park, ensuring international security standards.

Addressing the media persons post-visit, Mohsin Naqvi expressed dedication to overcoming challenges through relentless day-and-night efforts. He stressed the importance of on-site visits for prompt decision-making, work acceleration, and worker motivation. “I kept visiting so that the project could be completed in 3 months instead of a year, otherwise I have no interest in making 10, 10 visits to each project,” he said. He clarified that his frequent visits aimed to expedite the project, transforming a year-long timeline into just three months.