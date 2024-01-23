Navy Seals presumed dead after anti-Houthi mission

SANA’A - Two US Navy Seals who went missing during an operation to seize Iranian-made weapons - bound for Houthis in Yemen - are now presumed dead, the US military says. The incident took place on 11 January when commandos were boarding a ship off the coast of Somalia. According to media re­ports, one was swept away and the second jumped in after them, following protocol.

US Central Command said attempts are now be­ing made to recover the bodies. “We mourn the loss of our two Naval Special Warfare warriors, and we will forever honour their sacrifice and example,” said the head of Central Command (Centcom), Gen Michael Erik Kurilla. Air and naval units from the US, Japan and Spain spent 10 days searching an area of more than 21,000 sq miles (54,389 sq km) to try and find the commandos, with the help of oceanographers and meteorologists.

Navy Seals are members of a specialist maritime military force responsible for tasks including re­connaissance and carrying out covert operations.

“These SEALs represented the very best of our country, pledging their lives to protect their fellow Americans,” US President Joe Biden said in a state­ment on Monday. “Our hearts go out to the family members, loved ones, friends, and shipmates who are grieving for these two brave Americans.”

Military officials told the Associated Press the first Seal was swept into heavy seas during the night mission as they were boarding an unflagged dhow - a traditional sailing ship - where the weap­ons were discovered.