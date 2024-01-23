New findings unveil stone processing practices of China’s Liangzhu civilization

HANGZHOU - Two ar­chaeological sites have been un­earthed in the city of Hangzhou, the capital of east China’s Zhejiang Province, shedding light on stone processing dating back to the Li­angzhu civilization around 5,000 years ago, according to a meeting on the province’s archaeological work that concluded on Sunday. The two relic sites are the Shen­jiali relic site in the city’s Xiaoshan District and the Shenjiafan relic site in Tonglu County. The Shenjiali relic site, spanning approximately 15,000 square meters with an ex­cavated area of 325 square me­ters, revealed the remains of a so­phisticated stone processing plant from the Liangzhu culture, where archaeologists uncovered tens of thousands of stone processing by-products. “The Shenjiali site is close to mountains, where stonemasons had direct access to extract stones. These artisans held high standards, evident in the archaeological find­ings that showcase many well-exe­cuted semifinished stone grinding artifacts,” said Li Wei, associate re­searcher of the Department of Cul­tural Heritage and Museology at Fu­dan University. The Shenjiafan site, covering around 40,000 square me­ters with an excavated area of 1,500 square meters, has revealed over 200 sites, including ash pits, tombs, column pits, and stone hedges. These artifacts encompass vari­ous stages of stoneware alongside raw materials and tools, said Guan Xinyu, the site’s executive leader, adding that the site once functioned as a sizable stone processing area. The new findings not only provide archaeological evidence for under­standing the origin of stone tools in the Liangzhu civilization but also contribute to the overall analysis and research of the production and circulation of stone tools within this ancient civilization, said Wang Ningyuan, an expert at the Zhejiang provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology.