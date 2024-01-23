No Pakistani makes it to ICC Test, ODI teams of the year 2023

With no Pakistani player making the cut, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Tuesday announced Men’s Test and One-day International (ODI) teams of the year 2023.

The ICC Team of the Year acknowledges 11 outstanding individuals who impressed throughout 2023, whether with the bat, the ball, or their all-round exploits across the calendar year.

Australia's Pat Cummins has been named captain of the Test Team of the Year after leading Australia to their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 glory and took a total of 42 wickets throughout the year.

Cummins’ counterpart, Mitchell Starc also made his way to the team following impressive outings throughout the year with red-ball. Five Australian players were included in the squad, making the Aussies the most represented nation in the Team of the Year.

ICC also announced ODI Team of the Year which was dominated by Indian players, which came as no surprise as the Blues, despite losing the World Cup final to Australia, played the best cricket in the 50-over format.

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma was named the captain of the team due to his fantastic display throughout the year, amassing a total of 1255 runs in the year.

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami were the other Indians included in the ODI Team of the Year.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year:



Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Travis Head, Ravindra Jadeja, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), R Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Stuart Broad.

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year:



Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Travis Head, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

ICC also announced the Men’s T20I and Women’s ODI and T20I Team of the Year 2023.

ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year:



Yashasvi Jaiswal, Phil Salt, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Mark Chapman, Sikandar Raza, Alpesh Ramjani, Mark Adair, Ravi Bishnoi, Richard Ngarava, Arshdeep Singh.

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year:



Phoebe Litchfield, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Ellyse Perry, Amelia Kerr, Beth Mooney (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nadine de Klerk, Lea Tahuhu, Nahida Akter

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year:



Chamari Athapaththu (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Laura Wolvaardt, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt.