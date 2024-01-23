Tuesday, January 23, 2024
One died, 35 injured in road accident

Agencies
January 23, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

RAJANPUR   -   A passenger was killed while another 35 sustained injuries in a collision between two passenger bus­es near Machiwala Jampur on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a passenger bus was on the way to Dera Ghazi Khan from Ka­rachi when the bus collided with the bus heading towards Rajanpur from Dera Ghazi Khan due to low visibility in fog. Resultantly, a 48-year old Fida Hussain s/o Allah Bukhash resident of Multan died on the spot while another 35 passengers sustained injuries. Rescue teams reached the spot and shift­ed the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jampur where ten of them were told to be in critical condition.

