One died, 35 injured in road accident

RAJANPUR - A passenger was killed while another 35 sustained injuries in a collision between two passenger bus­es near Machiwala Jampur on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122 sources, a passenger bus was on the way to Dera Ghazi Khan from Ka­rachi when the bus collided with the bus heading towards Rajanpur from Dera Ghazi Khan due to low visibility in fog. Resultantly, a 48-year old Fida Hussain s/o Allah Bukhash resident of Multan died on the spot while another 35 passengers sustained injuries. Rescue teams reached the spot and shift­ed the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jampur where ten of them were told to be in critical condition.