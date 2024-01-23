Tuesday, January 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Only PPP can drag country out of crisis: Bukhari

Only PPP can drag country out of crisis: Bukhari
Our Staff Reporter
January 23, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party Parlia­mentarians (PPPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said yesterday that only the PPP can drag the coun­try out of crises. He said the PPP stands as the sole politi­cal entity with the capability to extricate the nation from the prevailing grave circumstances and economic turmoil. The re­sounding slogan, “Bilawal will come, Bilawal will bring em­ployment,” has gained traction, setting the stage for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s historic win in elections scheduled for Febru­ary 8. “In a remarkable show of solidarity, the public in Punjab and Lahore, the provincial capi­tal, has raised the PPP flag high, challenging the hegemony of the feudal mafias. The political agenda is clear —Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari is poised to make de­cisions in favour of the youth, as well as for the parliamentary recognition and appreciation,” he said in a statement. He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, with unparalleled determination, promises to fortify the nation’s political and economic stability.

Training of 23,810 presiding officers completed

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1705901753.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024