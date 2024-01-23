Only PPP can drag country out of crisis: Bukhari

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said yesterday that only the PPP can drag the country out of crises. He said the PPP stands as the sole political entity with the capability to extricate the nation from the prevailing grave circumstances and economic turmoil. The resounding slogan, “Bilawal will come, Bilawal will bring employment,” has gained traction, setting the stage for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s historic win in elections scheduled for February 8. “In a remarkable show of solidarity, the public in Punjab and Lahore, the provincial capital, has raised the PPP flag high, challenging the hegemony of the feudal mafias. The political agenda is clear —Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is poised to make decisions in favour of the youth, as well as for the parliamentary recognition and appreciation,” he said in a statement. He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, with unparalleled determination, promises to fortify the nation’s political and economic stability.