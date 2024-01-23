Only PPP can drag country out of crisis: Bukhari

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Parlia­mentarians (PPPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said yesterday that only the PPP can drag the coun­try out of crises. He said the PPP stands as the sole politi­cal entity with the capability to extricate the nation from the prevailing grave circumstances and economic turmoil. The re­sounding slogan, “Bilawal will come, Bilawal will bring em­ployment,” has gained traction, setting the stage for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s historic win in elections scheduled for Febru­ary 8. “In a remarkable show of solidarity, the public in Punjab and Lahore, the provincial capi­tal, has raised the PPP flag high, challenging the hegemony of the feudal mafias. The political agenda is clear —Bilawal Bhut­to Zardari is poised to make de­cisions in favour of the youth, as well as for the parliamentary recognition and appreciation,” he said in a statement. He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, with unparalleled determination, promises to fortify the nation’s political and economic stability.