Over 100 shops destroyed in Peshawar inferno

PESHAWAR - Both civil and military author­ities ran from pillar to post as they tried to douse the flames of an inferno that erupted in the famous Time Center plaza in Peshawar Saddar on Mon­day. According to the Rescue 1122, more than 100 shops were burnt out in two stories of the plaza, which houses around 200 shops and cabins. The problem of firefighters was compounded further by the batters and UPS units that kept on exploding as a result of inferno as the plaza most­ly sells mobile phones, bat­teries and UPS units, besides certain other items. The loss­es are estimated to be mil­lions of rupees as the affect­ed traders have demanded compensation. “We received a call regarding the fire at 12:45am and initial reports suggest it was a result of shot circuit,” Rescue 1122 spokes­man Bilal Faizi told journal­ists. He said 36 vehicles of the Rescue 1122 and more than 100 firefighters took part in the rescue operations. “Four shopkeepers, who had been trapped, were also rescued,” he said. Monday remained foggy in Peshawar, while the flames and smoke had further lowered visibility in the vicin­ity of the Time Center, which remained ablaze for more than 12 hours as the fire was controlled Monday afternoon.