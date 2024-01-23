Pak ambassador to China visits Rashakai SEZ

PESHAWAR - The Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil-ur- Rahman Hashmi visited Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) to oversee development projects related to the CPEC initiative here on Monday.

Accompanied by the Consular, Commercial Consular and Honorary Investment Consular of Pakistan in Beijing, the Ambassador was briefed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) teams on the development progress and challenges.

Following a comprehensive tour of the zone to gain firsthand insights into the vital collaboration, the Ambassador expressed his appreciation for the notable progress and efforts carried out for the implementation of the project.