Pak army deals major blow to BLA terrorists in Marg bar Sarmachar action

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani forces have dealt a significant blow to the ruthless terrorists of Balochistan Liberation Front (BLA) during its military strikes on 18th January inside Iran.

Highly placed sources said that one of the most wanted terrorists was killed in the operation Mar Gbar Sarmachar by the Pakistan security forces.

Initial details have surfaced, shedding light on the opera­tions against the long-stand­ing terrorism in Balochistan, where remorseless terrorists have aligned themselves with anti-Pakistan forces for person­al financial gains.

Pakistan’s successful strikes against terrorism in Balochistan targeted the secret bases of the Baloch Liberation Front in Iran, achieving significant success in breaking the backbone of BLF.

Among the terrorists elimi­nated during these strikes were prominent figures, including a close associate of BLA Dosta alias Chairman, resident of Par­om area of Panjgur district.

Dosta, a resident of Zamaran sector, joined the Baloch Liber­ation Front in 2013 and was a member of the BLF’s command­er Fazal Sher, also known as Ta­her Group, affiliated with the Baloch Republican Army.

He remained involved in drug trafficking, looting, and multi­ple attacks against law enforce­ment agencies in the Parom. Do­sta was implicated in various acts of terrorism as well.

He was actively involved in attacks on schools and FC posts in Parom area in September 2019 and an FC post in Prom in May 2020.

Additionally, he played a role in a bombing incident on Yousaf post on September 4, 2022.

Furthermore, Chairman was implicated in the abduction of Shaukat Wali Kaleri Gichki on January 19, 2023, who was lat­er murdered on March 3, 2023, in Balgatar.

Dosta also targeted an FC con­voy on April 12, 2023, during an operation.

His son, Sardar, was part of this group and was killed during an attack on the Frontier Corps (FC) in Gawash Chakar Bazaar on June 8, 2021.

Sardar was responsible for firing on the Frontier Corps in Panjgur on July 20, 2021, and a bus stand in Panjgur, resulting in the martyrdom of Muham­mad Ansar in February 2023.

On November 21, 2023, Sardar, son of Asghar alias Bish­am, initiated firing, on a soldier which resulted in martyrdom of the soldier.

Another terrorist, Mohammad Wazir alias Wazoo, initially as­sociated with the Baloch Repub­lican Army in 2013/14 and lat­er joining the Baloch Liberation Front in 2019, was also killed in these strikes.

Wazir, who was the brother of terrorist Abid alias Chakar, an active member of the BLF, was involved in numerous terrorist activities in Parom and Gwar­go, in Panjgur.

Wazir targeted Ahmadullah Baloch and Ameer Baloch on September 14, 2020, in Pan­jgur, orchestrating a targeted attack.

Wazir carried out a grenade attack on the Polnak post on March 4, 2023, and targeted the FC convoy near the Customs Of­fice Area on May 1, 2023, using an explosive device.

Another terrorist, Bijar alias Soghat, associated with the BLF since 2016, was involved in multiple terrorist attacks against law enforcement agen­cies in the Parom sector.

On March 7, 2023, Bijar ab­ducted Nazir Baloch from his residence, later killing him on April 8, 2023.

Bijar was part of a grenade attack on the Polnak post on March 4, 2023, and the use of an explosive device near the Customs Office Area on May 1, 2023. Saahil Lang alias Shafiq, another terrorist involved in countless acts of terrorism against innocent Pakistanis and security forces, was the brother of Bulbul, targeting Margat and Hernai areas and participating in terrorist activities.

These terrorists, who merci­lessly martyred countless in­nocent people, are now facing justice. Formerly labelled as missing persons, Mahrang Ba­loch has now confessed that they were present in Iran.

Analysts ask whether these bloodthirsty beasts deserve in­nocence and compassion?

