Pak foreign policy played crucial role in defusing tension with Iran: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Informa­tion, Broadcasting and Parliamen­tary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Monday said the foreign policy pursued by Pakistan post-January 16 had played a crucial role in de-escalating the tension with Iran.

In an interview with a Turk­ish broadcaster, TRT, the min­ister said that the whole region was concerned over tension be­tween Pakistan and Iran that had significantly been reduced. He said Pakistan’s leadership had overcome the issue to a greater extent, and lauded the construc­tive role played by brotherly countries, including Turkiye and China, for defusing the tension. He said Pakistan greatly valued Turkiye’s goodwill for it and its people. Both countries enjoyed all-weather relations that were a “precious asset of Pakistan”. The minister said the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP), which was the only institution entrusted with holding free, fair and trans­parent elections, had been fulfill­ing its responsibilities efficiently.

He said the caretaker govern­ment, born out of a constitu­tional process, was performing its duties under a legal cover. It would extend all-out support to the ECP for holding the elections, he added. To a question, the min­ister said that it was a political culture that some political par­ties were airing complaints re­garding the level-playing field. There was no restriction on poli­tics in the country and measures were taken to ensure a level-playing field for political parties, he emphasized. Solangi said that the caretaker government had no favourites and none of the family members of its ministers was taking part in the elections.

Solangi said at present, the printing of ballot papers was underway while postal ballots were being dispatched, however, a lot remained to be done till the election day. The minister reiter­ated the caretaker government’s commitment to hold free and fair elections on February 8, and the ECP would officially announce the election results within two to three days. The incumbent Speaker of the National Assem­bly would then convene a meet­ing of the House within a week or two for swearing in of the newly elected members and election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, he added. Subsequently, he said, the Leader of the House would be elected and who would then be administered oath by president.