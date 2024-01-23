Pak-Iran ties back on track

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Iran yesterday set the ties back on track as the top diplomats held telephonic talks and agreed to meet on January 29.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also decided to send back Ambassadors to Tehran and Islamabad by January 26, said a joint statement issued by the Foreign Office.

After the violation of Pakistan’s airspace by Iran on January 16, Pakistan had announced to recall its ambassador from Tehran besides conveying to the Iranian side that their envoy may also not return for the time being.

“Following the telephone conversation between the Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, it has been mutually agreed that ambassadors of both countries may return to their respective posts by 26 January 2024,” the joint statement said.

It added: “Besides, at the invitation of Foreign Minister Jilani, the Iranian foreign minister will undertake a visit to Pakistan on January 29.” Over the weekend, Paki­stan’s civil and military leadership took proac­tive steps to de-escalate the situation with Iran. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian also en­gaged in talks with his Pakistani counterpart, Jalil Abbas Jilani, to de­fuse the escalating ten­sions. This move towards resuming diplomatic rela­tions comes in the after­math of recent tit-for-tat missile attacks between Iran and Pakistan. The at­tacks, targeting regions around their mutual bor­der and directed at what both sides termed terror­ist groups, led to a swift deterioration in diplo­matic ties. Ambassadors were recalled, official ties severed, and the rheto­ric between the nations intensified. The joint an­nouncement to reinstate Ambassadors and the up­coming visit by Iran’s for­eign minister signal a col­lective effort to rebuild strained ties. These de­velopments aim to bring stability after the recent hostilities, which not only impacted bilateral rela­tions but also raised glob­al concerns.