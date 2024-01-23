Pakistan condemns consecration of ‘Ram Temple’ on site of Babri Mosque

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday con­demned the construction and consecration of the ‘Ram Temple’ on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque in the Indian city of Ayodhya. The centu­ries-old mosque was de­molished on December 6, 1992 by a mob of extrem­ists. “Deplorably, India’s superior judiciary not only acquitted the crim­inals responsible for this despicable act but also allowed the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished mosque,” said a Foreign Office statement.

It added: “Develop­ments of the last 31 years, leading to today’s conse­cration ceremony, are in­dicative of growing major­itarianism in India. These constitute an important facet of the ongoing ef­forts for social, economic and political marginaliza­tion of the Indian Mus­lims.” The FO said that a temple built on the site of a demolished mosque will remain a blot on the face of India’s democracy for the times to come.