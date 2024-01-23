Pakistan condemns consecration of ‘Ram Temple’ on site of Babri Mosque

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday condemned the construction and consecration of the ‘Ram Temple’ on the site of the demolished Babri Mosque in the Indian city of Ayodhya. The centuries-old mosque was demolished on December 6, 1992 by a mob of extremists. “Deplorably, India’s superior judiciary not only acquitted the criminals responsible for this despicable act but also allowed the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished mosque,” said a Foreign Office statement.
It added: “Developments of the last 31 years, leading to today’s consecration ceremony, are indicative of growing majoritarianism in India. These constitute an important facet of the ongoing efforts for social, economic and political marginalization of the Indian Muslims.” The FO said that a temple built on the site of a demolished mosque will remain a blot on the face of India’s democracy for the times to come.