Pakistan-Qatar agreements to 'boost' job prospects

Strengthening the bilateral ties and expanding job frontiers, Islamabad and Doha have signed key agreements to enhance employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in Qatar.



The move to bolster job opportunities for Pakistanis was made after Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik’s official visit to Qatar which led to the signing of several Agreements & Letters of Intent (LOIs) with the top Qatari companies.

The signing of the agreements with renowned Qatari firms marks a crucial step in strengthening bilateral relations between Islamabad and Doha in the field of human resource development.

Moreover, SAPM Malik held a significant meeting with Mr Hamad Saleh Al Qamra, Chairman of Al Qamra Holding, focusing on the recruitment of Pakistani manpower for various company projects.

The visit also included a tour of View Hospital, a part of Elegancia Health Care, where the recruitment of Pakistani health professionals is underway following a recent MoU between Elegancia Health Care and the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) of Pakistan.

The primary objective of these initiatives is to create enhanced employment avenues for Pakistani workers in Qatar, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development’s statement read.

Malik highlighted the potential of Pakistan as a key manpower exporter and detailed the government's efforts to streamline the process through quality recruitment agencies, skill development, and addressing foreign employers' needs.

The CEOs of the Qatari companies expressed satisfaction with the Pakistani workforce and their willingness to increase Pakistani manpower in their companies, adhering to the governmental regulations of Qatar.

The meetings also shed light on the growing demand for skilled labor in sectors like services, maintenance, hospitality, and construction, following Qatar's significant infrastructural development.

The SAPM also held separate one-to-one meetings with Qatar’s labour minister, interior minister, and Qatar’s education minister during his three-day visit.

The agreements and discussions represent a significant stride in increasing the presence of the Pakistani workforce in Qatar, paving the way for mutual economic growth and stronger bilateral ties, it concluded.