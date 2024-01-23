Pakistan’s reliance on global lenders to continue in next few years

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s reliance on interna­tional lenders would continue in next few years as the coun­try needs external financing of $71.88 billion in the next three years. The country would need external financing of $22.24 billion in next fiscal year 2025, $24.67 billion in 2026 and $24.924 billion in the year 2027, according to the documents re­leased by the International Mon­etary Fund (IMF) recently. As far as the external financing plan for FY24 is concerned, external inflows during July December 2023 have been substantial and as per plan. Total of $5.1 billion of external inflows are expected by end Dec 2023. This excludes $4.0 billion of bilateral rollover.

The inflows mainly represent the inflows from multilateral and bilateral sources. However, no debt from the private sector was obtained i.e., foreign com­mercial bank loans and Euro­bonds. In July, the authorities had a bilateral debt rearrange­ment of $2.4 billion for FY24 and FY25 which created a cush­ion. The budgeted inflows from foreign commercial banks ($3.5 billion) and international capi­tal markets ($1.5 billion) seem unlikely to materialize, but it is planned to mobilize $0.5-1.0 billion from foreign commercial banks as new financing. In ad­dition to that, the government is making efforts to meet the remaining target of $ 3.5 billion, however, it seems unlikely that this target will be met during the second half of FY24. Out of $3.5 billion, it is expected that authorities will be able to mo­bilize around $0.5 billion to $1.0 billion. The authorities budgeted $1.5 billion through internation­al capital markets that will only be considered once feasible.

Current projections suggest that with the policies outlined in this MEFP, gross external financing needs for FY24 will amount to approximately $25.0 billion (including the current account), of which about $13.8 billion is amortizations of the public sector. Ahead of the SBA approval the governemnt se­cured $5.6 billion in additional financing commitments from bilateral, multilateral, and commercial partners, of which over $3 billion has already been disbursed. The govern­ment has also secured commit­ments from these partners re­garding $7 billion in rollovers, $1 billion in refinancing of maturing debt, and $1.2 billion in amortization savings from a debt rearrangement covering some existing external loans. In line with program financ­ing commitments, key bilateral creditors will at least maintain their exposure to Pakistan.

External financing risks are exceptionally high and delays in the disbursement of planned financing from IFIs or bilateral partners could pose major risks to the government’s program given limited buffers. Any exter­nal financing shortfalls would in­crease the government’s reliance on expensive financing from do­mestic banks, and could further crowd out private credit. Higher commodity prices and tighter global financial conditions, in­cluding due to the intensification of geopolitical conflicts, could put pressure on the exchange rate and external stability.

Additionally, political tensions ahead of the upcoming elections may weigh on policy decisions and reform implementation. Pakistan’s capacity to repay the Fund is subject to significant risks and remains critically dependent on policy imple­mentation and timely external financing. The Fund’s exposure reaches SDR 5,972 million (or 294 percent of quota and about 103 percent of projected gross reserves at end-January 2024) with purchases linked to the review. With completion of all purchases under the arrange­ment, it would peak at SDR 6,673 million in March 2024 (329 percent of quota and about 102 percent of projected gross reserves at end-March 2024). Exceptionally high risks-notably from delayed adoption of reforms, high public debt and gross financing needs, low gross reserves and SBP’s size­able net FX derivative position, the recent decline in inflows, and sociopolitical factors-could jeopardize policy implementa­tion and erode repayment ca­pacity and debt sustainability. Restoring external viability is critical to ensure Pakistan’s ca­pacity to repay the Fund, and hinges on strong policy imple­mentation, including beyond the SBA. Uncertainty about global economic and financial conditions, amid several suc­cessive shocks, adds to these risks. Adequate and timely ex­ecution of the firm and credible financing assurances from offi­cial creditors remains essential to mitigate these risks.