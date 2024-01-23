Pakistan, WB finalise financing for two projects worth $425m

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and World Bank on Monday finalised financing for two projects worth $425 million. Minister for Fi­nance, Revenue and Economic Affairs met with the Country Director World Bank for Pakistan Najy Binhassine and his team to discuss, review and final­ize the financing for two World Bank funded operations in Pakistan:

a) Additional financing of $250.0 mil­lion for an ongoing World Bank funded program titled “Crisis-Resilient Social Protection Program (CRISP”, being im­plemented by Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). The program aims to support the development of a more adap­tive social protection system that will contribute to any future crisis-resilience among poor and vulnerable households.

b) Pakistan: “Resilient and Acces­sible Microfinance (RAM) Program” worth $175.0 million to help enhance the access to microcredit and support resilience of the microfinance sector and its borrowers.

Considering the importance of in­terventions planned under the CRISP program, finance minister gave go-ahead signal to engage the World Bank additional financing of $250 mil­lion for the program in principle. She, however, desired to convene another meeting next week to formalize the program contours. She also desired to invite the State Bank of Pakistan and Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan in the next meeting to final­ize the program modalities.

The World Bank team apprised the finance minister about the broad con­tours of the RAM program, its funding volume and objectives. The meeting was informed that microfinance sec­tor of Pakistan has shown resilience and continued to grow despite multi­ple exogenous shocks. However, sector growth and resilience has been shak­en by deep and continued shocks and currently being impeded by 3-cross cutting constraints i.e (a) Capital, (b) Liquidity and; (c) Climate Shocks. The proposed program will help to not only overcome the constraints of microfinance sector but also ensure more resilient, inclusive and growing microfinance sector in Pakistan.

However, issue of public debt was also came under discussion during the meeting. Raising loans for extend­ing support to microfinance banks and microfinance institutions will increase the volume of public debt. It was pro­posed that such interventions would best be supported by mobilizing local resources instead of foreign loans.

Based on the detailed presentation and meeting discussion, finance minis­ter desired further refinement of back­ground work for the program and data set to ensure accuracy. She asked the World Bank team to continue working on the program in collaboration with IFC team. At the end, finance minister appreciated the continuous support of the World Bank to Pakistan.